版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 22:18 BJT

BRIEF-Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare

March 1 Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys announces definitive agreement to acquire six home health and hospice care centers from Tenet Healthcare

* Amedisys Inc says definitive agreement to acquire Tenet Healthcare's home health and hospice operations in Arizona, Illinois, Massachusetts and Texas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐