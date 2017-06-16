BRIEF-Amedisys Inc reaches an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit

BRIEF-CalPERS says IAC abandons plan to issue non-voting stock in response to CalPERS Lawsuit
June 23 California Public Employees' Retirement System:
June 16 Amedisys Inc
* Amedisys Inc says on June 12, 2017, co reached an agreement-in-principle to settle a putative securities class action lawsuit
* In connection with proposed settlement, co expects to record a pre-tax charge to net income of approximately $28.75 million in q2 of 2017
* Amedisys Inc says approximately $15 million of settlement amount will be paid by company's insurance carriers - SEC filing
* Amedisys Inc - company will pay for settlement with available resources and expects settlement payment to occur during Q3 of 2017
* Amedisys - all parties to action executed a binding term sheet that provides in part for settlement payment of $43.75 million, dismissal of litigation Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rnMiJO) Further company coverage:
June 23 If Amazon.com Inc hopes to revolutionize grocery delivery, then its bid to buy Whole Foods Market Inc for $13.7 billion will be just the start of a long and costly process.
SAO PAULO, June 23 Mauricio Abadi resigned on Friday as an executive vice president of Safra National Bank of New York to join Morgan Stanley & Co, three people familiar with the situation said.