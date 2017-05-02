版本:
BRIEF-Amedisys reports Q1 financial results

May 2 Amedisys Inc

* Amedisys reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.44

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.47

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amedisys qtrly net service revenue $370.5 million versus $348.8 million

* Q1 revenue view $370.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Amedisys inc - developed "detailed market-by-market" plans to reach organic growth goals in second half of this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
