2017年 5月 25日

BRIEF-AMERCO Q4 earnings per share $0.49

May 24 AMERCO

* Amerco reports fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 earnings per share $0.49

* Amerco qtrly ‍total revenues $708.8 million versus $683 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
