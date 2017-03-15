版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 06:03 BJT

BRIEF-Ameren CEO Warner L. Baxter's 2016 compensation $6.6 mln vs $6.5 mln in 2015

March 15 Ameren Corp

* Ameren corp- ceo warner l. Baxter's total 2016 compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.5 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐