BRIEF-Ameresco reports Q1 loss per share $0.01

May 2 Ameresco Inc-

* Ameresco reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.04

* Q1 loss per share $0.01

* Q1 revenue $134.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $124 million

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $0.37 to $0.43

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $665 million to $700 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.35, revenue view $681.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Total project backlog was $1,643.2 million as of march 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
