版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 26日 星期五 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors extends maturity of $50 mln unsecured line of credit commitment

May 25 America First Multifamily Investors Lp

* America first multifamily investors, l.p. Extends maturity of $50 million unsecured line of credit commitment with lead participant, bankers trust company

* Trust has increased maximum amount of partnership's $7.5 million revolving line of credit to $10 million

* America first multifamily investors lp - on may 22, 2017, co entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with bankers trust company

* America first multifamily investors lp - bankers trust has extended its maturity date to may 14, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐