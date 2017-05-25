BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors extends maturity of $50 mln unsecured line of credit commitment

May 25 America First Multifamily Investors Lp
* America first multifamily investors, l.p. Extends maturity
of $50 million unsecured line of credit commitment with lead
participant, bankers trust company
* Trust has increased maximum amount of partnership's $7.5
million revolving line of credit to $10 million
* America first multifamily investors lp - on may 22, 2017,
co entered into a fourth amendment to credit agreement with
bankers trust company
* America first multifamily investors lp - bankers trust
has extended its maturity date to may 14, 2019
