BRIEF-America First Multifamily Investors reports • Q4 earnings per share $0.09

March 3 America First Multifamily Investors Lp :

* America First Multifamily Investors L.P. reports fourth quarter 2016 earnings

* Q4 revenue $15.9 million versus $20.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.09

* America First Multifamily Investors LP - total revenue was $15.9 million in Q4 2016, compared to $20.8 million in Q4 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
