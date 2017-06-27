BRIEF-American Airlines, Analogic announce joint partnership

BRIEF-Rocket Internet to sell its remaining 8.8% stake in Lazada to Alibaba for $276 mln
* DGAP-NEWS: ROCKET INTERNET SE: ROCKET INTERNET TO SELL ITS REMAINING 8.8% STAKE IN LAZADA TO ALIBABA
June 27 American Airlines Group Inc-
* American Airlines - co, Analogic Corp have announced joint partnership that will expand use of computed tomography technology at airports worldwide
* American Airlines Group Inc - as part of partnership, co will purchase multiple units of analogic connect aviation checkpoint security screening system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM, June 28 Dutch healthcare company Philips has agreed to buy U.S.-based Spectranetics Corp , a maker of devices to treat heart disease, for 1.9 billion euros ($2.16 billion) including debt, as it expands its image-guided therapy business.
ATHENS, June 28 Greece needs to step up its privatisation programme, deputy finance minister George Chouliarakis said on Wednesday.