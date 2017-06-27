版本:
BRIEF-American Airlines, Analogic announce joint partnership

June 27 American Airlines Group Inc-

* American Airlines - co, Analogic Corp have announced joint partnership that will expand use of computed tomography technology at airports worldwide

* American Airlines Group Inc - as part of partnership, co will purchase multiple units of analogic connect aviation checkpoint security screening system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
