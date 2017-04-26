BRIEF-American Airlines Group Inc - intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing

CANADA STOCKS-Futures flat ahead of Bank of Canada's rate decision
May 24 Stock futures for Canada's main stock index were flat on Wednesday as investors awaited the Bank of Canada's decision on interest rate.
April 26 American Airlines Group Inc
* Says intend to work with unions to adjust hourly base pay rates of all american pilots and flight attendants - sec filing
* Says offered mid-contract hourly base pay rate adjustment for flight attendants, pilots of average of about 5 percent and 8 percent
* Says estimates impact on its salary and benefits expense would be approximately $230 million for 2017 and $350 million for 2018 and 2019
* Says to adjust hourly base pay rates to levels equal to highest rates currently in place at either delta or united Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bewhere Holdings Inc says qtrly net sales $132,065 versus $3,563
May 24 U.S. stock index futures were little changed on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve releasing the minutes of its May meeting that will help investors gauge the chances of a rate hike next month.