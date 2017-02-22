版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines Group Inc says files for potential mixed shelf size undisclosed - SEC filing

Feb 22 American Airlines Group Inc

* American Airlines Group Inc - files for potential mixed shelf; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2l9Nhdv) Further company coverage:
