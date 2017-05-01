BRIEF-American Airlines Group's CEO 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 American Airlines Group Inc:
* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015
* American Airlines Group Inc- CFO Derek J. Kerr's 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $5.2 million in 2015
* Says president Robert Isom's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2015
* Says former president Scott Kirby's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2qp9fft) Further company coverage:
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt