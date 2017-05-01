版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines Group's CEO 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million

May 1 American Airlines Group Inc:

* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015

* American Airlines Group Inc- CFO Derek J. Kerr's 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $5.2 million in 2015

* Says president Robert Isom's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2015

* Says former president Scott Kirby's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2qp9fft) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐