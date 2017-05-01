BRIEF-American Airlines Group's CEO 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million

May 1 American Airlines Group Inc:

* American Airlines Group Inc - CEO W. Douglas Parke's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $11.4 million in 2015

* American Airlines Group Inc- CFO Derek J. Kerr's 2016 total compensation $4.2 million versus $5.2 million in 2015

* Says president Robert Isom's FY 2016 total compensation was $6.6 million versus $6.2 million in fy 2015

* Says former president Scott Kirby's FY 2016 total compensation was $9.4 million versus $8.3 million in FY 2015