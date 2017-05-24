版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 24日 星期三 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-American Airlines names Nathan Gatten senior vice president

May 24 American Airlines Group Inc-

* American Airlines names Nathan J. Gatten senior vice president – government affairs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐