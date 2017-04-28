版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 29日 星期六 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-American Assets Trust acquires Pacific Ridge Apartments for $232 mln

April 28 American Assets Trust Inc-

* American Assets Trust Inc acquires the Pacific Ridge Apartments in San Diego, California

* Says purchase price was approximately $232 million

* American Assets Trust Inc - purchase price funded with a combination of cash on hand and funds drawn against company's existing credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐