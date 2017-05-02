版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 3日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-American Assets Trust reports Q1 FFO per share $0.44

May 2 American Assets Trust Inc

* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.44

* American Assets Trust Inc - same-store GAAP decreased 1.2% to $41.9 million for three months ended March 31, 2017 compared to same period in 2016

* American Assets Trust - increased guidance for FY 2017 FFO per diluted share range to $2.00 to $2.06 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐