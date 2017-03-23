版本:
BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing CEO David Dauch's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 mln

March 23 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* CEO David Dauch's 2016 total compensation was $11.1 million versus $13.2 million in 2015 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
