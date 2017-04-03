版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 3日 星期一

BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing, Metaldyne Performance Group received approval of co's previously announced acquisition of MPG

April 3 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* American Axle & Manufacturing says on March 31, co, Metaldyne Performance Group received approval of co's previously announced acquisition of MPG - SEC filing

* Approval was received from Federal Economic Competition Commission of Mexico Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
