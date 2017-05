BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing sees 2017 net sales of about $4.1 bln-$4.2 bln

Feb 23 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc:

* American Axle & Manufacturing sees 2017 net sales of about $4.1 billion to $4.2 billion; sees 2017 U.S. SAAR of about 17.5 million units - lender presentation

* Fy2017 revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S