BRIEF-American Axle Q1 earnings per share $0.99

May 5 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc
* AAM reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.03
* Q1 earnings per share $0.99
* Q1 sales $1.05 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.06 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.88
I/B/E/S
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - non-gm sales
increased to a record $347.1 million in q1 of 2017 as compared
to $323.2 million in q1 of 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - is targeting
adjusted free cash flow of approximately 5% of sales in 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - in q1 of
2017, aam's content-per-vehicle was $1,630 as compared to $1,611
in q1 of 2016
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - aam is
targeting full year capital spending of approximately 8% of
sales in 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing - expect to incur
significant costs and payments related to restructuring and
acquisition-related activities during 2017
* American Axle & Manufacturing - estimates pro forma gross
new and incremental business backlog to be about $1.5 billion
for three year period of 2017 - 2019
* American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc - targeting an
adjusted ebitda margin in range of 17% to 18% of sales in 2017.
* American Axle & Manufacturing - expects annual normal
business attrition to be between $100 million and $200 million
each year during three year period of 2017 - 2019
* American Axle & Manufacturing - targeting sales of about
$6.1 billion in 2017, which excludes mpg sales for period
between jan 1, 2017 and april 5, 2017
* Fy2017 revenue view $4.12 billion
I/B/E/S
