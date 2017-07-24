FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 小时前
BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 FFO per share $0.50
#路透调查
#“通俄门”
#G20汉堡峰会
#半岛局势
#图片精选
频道
专题
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
“通俄门”
特朗普发推文声称他拥有全面赦免权 通俄调查仍在继续
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
深度分析
焦点：油价上涨失后劲让能源公司空欢喜 逆境生存还要加倍节支
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
中国财经
专家称断言人民币汇率转势为时尚早 预计下半年仍将双向震荡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点39分 / 1 小时前

BRIEF-American Campus Communities Q2 FFO per share $0.50

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - American Campus Communities Inc

* American Campus Communities, Inc. Reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 FFO per share $0.50

* Sees FY 2017 FFO per share $2.34 to $2.44

* Q2 revenue $179 million versus I/B/E/S view $171.1 million

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.53

* American Campus Communities Inc - qtrly same store wholly-owned net operating income 2.2 percent over Q2 2016

* American Campus Communities Inc - ‍maintaining previously stated guidance range for fiscal year 2017​

* American Campus Communities- qtrly same store wholly-owned average physical occupancy of 92.0 percent for Q2 2017 compared to 92.1 percent for Q2 2016

* American Campus Communities Inc sees 2017 FFOM will be in range of $2.32 to $2.42 per fully diluted share

* American Campus Communities Inc - maintaining its previously stated guidance range for fiscal year 2017

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below