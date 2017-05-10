BRIEF-American Capital Senior Floating Q1 earnings per share $0.28

BRIEF-Toshiba picks Japan govt-led group as preferred bidder for chip business - Kyodo
May 10 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd :
* Q1 earnings per share $0.28
* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd qtrly net investment income $3.1 million versus $2.9 million
* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd - NAV of $13.66 per share, or $136.6 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 21 Toshiba Corp said its board has chosen a Japanese government-led consortium as the preferred bidder for the conglomerate's prized flash memory chip business.
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit