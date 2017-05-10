版本:
2017年 5月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-American Capital Senior Floating Q1 earnings per share $0.28

May 10 American Capital Senior Floating Ltd :

* Q1 earnings per share $0.28

* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd qtrly net investment income $3.1 million versus $2.9 million

* American Capital Senior Floating Ltd - NAV of $13.66 per share, or $136.6 million as of March 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
