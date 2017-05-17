BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters reports Q1 EPS of $0.14

BRIEF-Phoenix Metals executes agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental
* Executed formal agreement for purchase of technology assets of F4! Environmental through purchase of F4 Environmental Solutions
May 17 American Eagle Outfitters Inc:
* American Eagle Outfitters reports first quarter results, comp sales increased 2 pct, six million shares repurchased
* Q1 revenue $762 million versus I/B/E/S view $741.7 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 2 percent
* Sees Q2 2017 earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.17
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.16
* Q1 earnings per share $0.14
* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales were up 2 pct, following a 6 pct increase last year
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total ending inventories at cost increased 9% to $364 million
* Continue to expect fiscal year 2017 capital expenditures in range of $160 million to $170 million
* In fiscal 2017, co plans to open a total of 35 American Eagle Outfitters and Aerie stores throughout U.S., Canada and Mexico
* Expects comparable store sales in range of flat to a low single digit decline for Q2
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.23 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Internationally, company plans to open 45 licensed stores and close 2 licensed locations in 2017
* In 2017, plans to close between 25 and 40 store locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
