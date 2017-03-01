BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters reports Q4 earnings per share $0.30

UPDATE 1-BNP Paribas pays $350 mln to settle New York currency probe
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
March 1 American Eagle Outfitters Inc
* American Eagle Outfitters reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Sees Q1 2017 earnings per share about $0.15 to $0.17
* Q4 earnings per share $0.30
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - in Q4, had asset impairment, restructuring charges totaling $21 million related to operated stores in UK, China and Hong Kong
* Qtrly consolidated comparable sales were up slightly, following a 4% increase last year
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - for fiscal 2017, company expects capital expenditures to be in range of $160 to $170 million
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - sees Q1 comparable store sales in range of flat to a low single digit decline
* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - total ending inventories at cost increased 17% to $358 million at quarter end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking regulator to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business.
May 24 Activist investor Daniel Loeb's Third Point LLC said Dow Chemical and DuPont could create $20 billion in additional shareholder value by tweaking their plan to split into three companies following the merger.
* Says Asia is "strong", emerging markets and Europe are "improving"