版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 13日 星期四 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-American Eagle Outfitters says Schottenstein's 2016 compensation was $7.5 mln

April 12 American Eagle Outfitters Inc:

* American Eagle Outfitters Inc - Jay Schottenstein's 2016 total compensation was $7.5 million versus $8.1 million in 2015 Source text - bit.ly/2p9Px78 Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐