BRIEF-American Electric Power announces retirement of Vice Chairman

Feb 21 American Electric Power Company Inc :

* Robert P. (Bob) Powers, Vice Chairman, will retire from company

* There are no current plans to fill vice chair position after Powers' retirement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
