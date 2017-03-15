版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 15日 星期三

BRIEF-American Electric Power Company says CEO Akins's 2016 total compensation was $11.5 mln

March 15 American Electric Power Company Inc :

* American Electric Power Company Inc -CEO Nicholas Akins's total compensation for 2016 was $11.5 million versus $11.5 million in 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
