版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 27日 星期一 22:54 BJT

BRIEF-American Electric Technologies issues $7 mln principal amount senior secured term note

March 27 American Electric Technologies Inc

* On March 23, co, units issued, sold to HD Special-Situations III, L.P. $7 million principal amount senior secured term note

* Part of proceeds to be used to fully repay, terminate existing revolving credit facilities Source text (bit.ly/2o9yGAM) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐