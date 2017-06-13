BRIEF-American Equity announces proposed $500 mln offering of notes

June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding Co-

* American Equity announces proposed $500 million offering of notes

* American Equity Investment Life - intends to launch public offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 pursuant to effective shelf registration statement filed with sec on sept. 22, 2015

* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to redeem all of company's 6.625% senior notes due 2021

* American Equity Investment Life - also intends to use net proceeds of offering of notes to prepay in full co's $100 million term loan that matures on september 30, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: