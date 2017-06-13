BRIEF-American Equity announces proposed $500 mln offering of notes

June 13 American Equity Investment Life Holding
Co-
* American Equity announces proposed $500 million offering
of notes
* American Equity Investment Life - intends to launch public
offering of senior unsecured notes due 2027 pursuant to
effective shelf registration statement filed with sec on sept.
22, 2015
* American Equity Investment Life Holding Co - intends to
use net proceeds of offering of notes to redeem all of company's
6.625% senior notes due 2021
* American Equity Investment Life - also intends to use net
proceeds of offering of notes to prepay in full co's $100
million term loan that matures on september 30, 2019
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: