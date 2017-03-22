版本:
BRIEF-American Express announces new hires within Global Commercial Payments

March 22 American Express Co:

* American Express Co - Andy Nicholas has joined as vice president and general manager, global business development - international

* American Express Co - Ken Sebastian has joined as vice president, global business development - US

* American express co - new hires within Global Commercial Payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
