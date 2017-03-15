BRIEF-American Express Co reports card member loans stats for February

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER
March 15 American Express Co :
* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.3 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end
* U.S. Small Business Card Member Loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.5 percent at Feb end versus 1.4 percent at Jan end -SEC filing
* USCS Card Member Loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent at Feb end versus 1.5 percent at Jan end
* USCS Card Member Loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent at Feb end versus 1.5 percent at Jan end

* USCS Card Member Loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at Feb end versus 1.2 percent at Jan end
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.