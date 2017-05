BRIEF-American Express preliminary card member loans stats for March

April 17 American Express Co

* American Express - Preliminary USCS card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.7 percent) at March end versus 1.8 percent at Feb end

* American Express - Preliminary U.S. small business card member loans net write-off rate – principal only 1.8 percent (not 1.6 percent) at March end versus 1.5 percent at Feb end

* American Express- Preliminary U.S. small business card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at March end versus 1.3 percent at Feb end

* American Express co - Preliminary USCS card member loans 30 days past due loans as a % of total 1.2 percent at March end versus 1.2 percent at February end