BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares

* American Homes 4 Rent announces pricing of public offering of common shares

* American Homes 4 Rent - priced underwritten public offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share

* American Homes 4 Rent- will use net proceeds from offering & concurrent private placement to its operating partnership in exchange for class a partnership units

* Company has given notice to lender that it will repay securitization loan in full on next regular payment date of April 7, 2017