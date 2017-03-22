BRIEF-American Homes 4 Rent announces public offering of common shares

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 22 American Homes 4 Rent
* American homes 4 rent® announces public offering of common shares
* Offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share.
* American homes 4 rent- commenced underwritten public offering of 11 million of its class a common shares of beneficial interest, $0.01 par value per share
* American homes 4 rent - intends to use net proceeds to repay in full outstanding indebtedness of approximately $456.1 million as of december 31, 2016
* American homes 4 rent - chairman of board of trustees, b. Wayne hughes, will buy $50 million of co's class a common shares in private placement at offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.