BRIEF-AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT REPORTS Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

Feb 23 American Homes 4 Rent

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2016 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE $227.6 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $224.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.01

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.04 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.26

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - CORE FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHARE AND UNIT HOLDERS FOR Q4 OF 2016 WAS $75.9 MILLION, OR $0.26 PER FFO SHARE

* QTRLY AFFO PER SHARE $0.23

* CORE NOI AFTER CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FROM SAME-HOME PROPERTIES INCREASED 11.4% FOR QUARTER YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

* AMERICAN HOMES 4 RENT - INCREASED CORE NET OPERATING INCOME MARGIN ON SAME-HOME PROPERTIES TO 64.4% FOR Q4 OF 2016, VERSUS 61.3% FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2015

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S