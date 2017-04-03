版本:
BRIEF-American Honda nets new march sales records

April 3 American Honda Finance Corp:

* American Honda nets new march sales records

* American Honda Motor Co Inc says reported total march sales of 137,227 Honda and Acura vehicles, a decrease of 0.7 percent over March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
