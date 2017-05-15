版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 15日 星期一 18:14 BJT

BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT reports election of Minaz Abji to board

May 15 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp :

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp announces election of Minaz Abji to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐