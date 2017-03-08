BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT Q4 diluted FFO per unit $0.19

BRIEF-AMIRA NATURE FOODS OBTAINED A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results
* Total revenues for quarter increased by 11.5% to $44.3 million compared to $39.8 million
* For current quarter, diluted ffo per unit was $0.19
* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations ("affo") was up 24.2% to $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* EXPANDED ITS DISTRIBUTION FOOTPRINT IN GERMANY BY OBTAINING A NATIONAL LISTING WITH REWE GROUP, A GERMAN RETAILER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 24 U.S. home resales fell more than expected in April, weighed down by a chronic shortage of houses on the market that is keeping prices elevated and sidelining prospective buyers.
NEW DELHI, May 24 India approved on Wednesday a long-awaited policy to boost local defence manufacturing by effectively picking industry champions that would tie up with foreign players and make high-tech defence equipment.