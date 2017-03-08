版本:
BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties REIT Q4 diluted FFO per unit $0.19

March 7 American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp

* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 financial results

* Total revenues for quarter increased by 11.5% to $44.3 million compared to $39.8 million

* For current quarter, diluted ffo per unit was $0.19

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations ("affo") was up 24.2% to $7.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
