BRIEF-American Hotel Income Properties to acquire 18 hotel Northeastern U.S. portfolio for $407.4 mln

May 31 American Hotel Income Properties Reit Lp
:
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp to acquire 18
hotel Northeastern U.S. portfolio for us$407.4 million
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT lp- transaction is
immediately accretive to AHIP's adjusted funds from operations
per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT-expects to fund
purchase price, using portion of net proceeds from offering ,
about US$236.2 million cmbs loan
* American Hotel Income Properties REIT Lp- hotels will be
managed by AHIP's exclusive hotel manager, one lodging
management
* American Hotel Income Properties - to sell on a bought
deal basis 18.4 million limited partnership units of ahip at a
price of CDN$10.35 per unit
* American Hotel Income Properties - transaction increases
total guestroom count by over 23 pct
* American Hotel Income Properties -to sell on bought deal
basis $42.5 million of 5.00 pct convertible unsecured
subordinated debentures due on June 30, 2022
* American Hotel Income Properties - agreement with
underwriters to sell 18.4 million units of AHIP at C$10.35 per
unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: