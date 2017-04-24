版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二

BRIEF-American Lorain says filed form 12b-25 saying delay in filing of its annual report

April 24 American Lorain Corp:

* American Lorain says filed form 12B-25 indicating that co was delaying filing of its annual report on form 10-K for year ended Dec 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2peJzEn) Further company coverage:
