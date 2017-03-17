版本:
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners files for non-timely 10-K

March 17 American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp files for non-timely 10-k - sec filing

* American midstream partners lp - expects to report a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the form 10-k

* American midstream-material weakness relates to lack of sufficient compliment of resources with appropriate level of accounting knowledge

* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in out of period adjustments being recorded to statement of operations for q4

* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in revisions to correct classification errors in its consolidated balance sheet as of december 31, 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
