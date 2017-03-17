BRIEF-American Midstream Partners files for non-timely 10-K

March 17 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp files for non-timely 10-k -
sec filing
* American midstream partners lp - expects to report a
material weakness in its internal control over financial
reporting in the form 10-k
* American midstream-material weakness relates to lack of
sufficient compliment of resources with appropriate level of
accounting knowledge
* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in out of
period adjustments being recorded to statement of operations for
q4
* American midstream- control deficiency resulted in
revisions to correct classification errors in its consolidated
balance sheet as of december 31, 2015
