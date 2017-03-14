BRIEF-American Midstream Partners says amended credit agreement

MOVES-Rothschild hires four managing directors in US
May 24 Rothschild Global Advisory, a unit of the Rothschild & Co Group, hired four managing directors to its consumer and healthcare teams in the United States.
March 14 American Midstream Partners Lp
* American midstream partners lp - by entering second amended, co amended existing credit facility to increase borrowing capacity from $750 million - $900 million
* American midstream partners - on march 8, co, blackwater investments entered into second amended, restated credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.
* American midstream partners lp - second amended credit agreement matures on september 5, 2019 - sec filing
* American midstream partners lp - amended credit agreement, to provide for accordion feature to permit borrowing capacity to be increased to maximum of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mplqpE) Further company coverage:
* HAVAS GROUP ACQUIRES SORENTO, AN INDIA-BASED HEALTH-AND-WELLNESS COMMUNICATIONS AGENCY
* About 47,900 in U.S. (in addition, about 1,000 in Canada) office chairs recalled by Leggett & Platt office components due to fall hazard