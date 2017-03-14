版本:
BRIEF-American Midstream Partners says amended credit agreement

March 14 American Midstream Partners Lp

* American midstream partners lp - by entering second amended, co amended existing credit facility to increase borrowing capacity from $750 million - $900 million

* American midstream partners - on march 8, co, blackwater investments entered into second amended, restated credit agreement with bank of america, n.a.

* American midstream partners lp - second amended credit agreement matures on september 5, 2019 - sec filing

* American midstream partners lp - amended credit agreement, to provide for accordion feature to permit borrowing capacity to be increased to maximum of $1.1 billion Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2mplqpE) Further company coverage:
