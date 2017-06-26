BRIEF-American Midstream reports notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries

Boeing expands CFO Greg Smith's role
June 28 Boeing Co said on Wednesday its Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will take on additional roles, ahead of the planned retirement of some of its key executives later this year.
June 26 American Midstream Partners Lp:
* American Midstream notice of binding open season for crude oil deliveries to dakota access pipeline at watford city
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to expand its current Bakken system to have capacity to accept over 40,000 barrels per day of crude oil
* American Midstream Partners Lp - new connection into dapl is expected to commence service in august 2017
* American Midstream Partners - will be able to deliver an incremental 20,000 barrels per day to market
* American Midstream Partners Lp - intends to obtain long-term volume commitments for crude oil transportation to newly constructed delivery point
* American Midstream Partners Lp - open season is scheduled to begin june 26, 2017 and end on july 17, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stocks down after cyber attack, U.S. healthcare delay * Dollar lowest since November * Bond yields rise on Draghi comments * Gold climbs above 100-day moving average (Updates prices) By Peter Hobson LONDON, June 28 Gold prices rose on Wednesday as the dollar weakened and stock markets were held down by a global cyber attack and delay to U.S. healthcare legislation which fuelled doubts about President Donald Trump's ability to pass stimulus measures.
* Indexes up: Dow 0.46 pct, S&P 0.43 pct, Nasdaq 0.18 pct (Updates to open)