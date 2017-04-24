BRIEF-American National Insurance q1 earnings per share $1.48

April 24 American National Insurance Co

* American National Insurance Co Q1 earnings per share $1.48

* American national announces first quarter results

* American national insurance co says Q1 property and casualty results were negatively impacted by increased catastrophe losses

* American National Insurance Co Book value per diluted share at quarter-end was $175.34, an increase of $2.83 from December 31, 2016

* American National Insurance Co Qtrly revenues $779.8 million versus $765 million