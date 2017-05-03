版本:
BRIEF-American National Insurance says board adopted certain changes to company's amended and restated bylaws

May 3 American National Insurance Co

* On april 28 board of co adopted certain changes to company's amended and restated bylaws - SEC filing

* American National Insurance - changes to co's bylaws reflect that board no longer considers chairman of board position to be an officer position

* American National Insurance - in connection with changes to co's bylaws, board separated role of chairman of board from that of president and CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
