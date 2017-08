July 31 (Reuters) - American National Insurance Co

* American National announces second quarter results

* Q2 operating earnings per share $0.79

* Q2 earnings per share $1.33

* American National Insurance co says book value per diluted share at quarter-end was $177.67, an increase of $5.16 from December 31, 2016

* Qtrly revenues $834.1 million versus $800.45 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: