BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands creates new division

June 8 American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American Outdoor Brands Corporation creates new logistics & customer service division

* Lewis Hornsby has been hired to serve as president of newly created logistics & customer service division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
