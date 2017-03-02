BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66

March 2 American Outdoor Brands Corp:
* American Outdoor Brands Corporation reports third quarter
fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.66
* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.57
* Q3 sales $233.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $235.8 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Sees gaap income per share for the three months ending
April 30, 2017 of $ 0.26 - $ 0.36
* Sees FY gaap income per share $ 2.01-$ 2.11
* Sees non-gaap income per share for the three months ending
April 30, 2017 of $ 0.32-$ 0.42
* Sees FY non-gaap income per share $ 2.33-$ 2.43
* American Outdoor Brands Corp sees for the year ending
april 30, 2017 net sales of $874 million - $894 million
