FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57
#人民币汇率
#英国脱欧历程
#中国楼市调控
#联储加息之路
#图片精选
频道
专题
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
路透调查
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
深度分析
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 “特朗普失望”行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
中国财经
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
图片视频
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月29日 / 晚上8点27分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-American Outdoor Brands Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

2 分钟阅读

June 29 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp:

* American outdoor brands corporation reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 financial results

* Q4 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.57

* Q4 GAAP earnings per share $0.50

* Q4 sales $229.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $211.2 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American outdoor brands corp sees q1 gaap income per share range $0.01 to $0.06

* For three months ending july 31, sees net sales $140 million - $150 million

* For year ending april 30, 2018, sees net sales $750 million - $790 million

* American outdoor brands corp - for three months ending july 31, sees non gaap eps $0.07- $0.12

* Sees fy non-gaap income per share - diluted in the range of $1.42 to $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees non - gaap eps $1.42- $1.62

* American outdoor brands corp - for year ending april 30, 2018, sees gaap eps $1.16 - $1.36

* Fy2018 earnings per share view $1.63 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below