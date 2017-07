July 12 (Reuters) - American Outdoor Brands Corp

* American Outdoor Brands Corp. To acquire bubba blade™

* American Outdoor Brands Corp - company intends to complete acquisition utilizing cash on hand

* American Outdoor Brands - its accessories business, battenfeld technologies, inc., has agreed to acquire substantially all of assets of fish tales, llc