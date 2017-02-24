BRIEF-American Railcar Industries Q4 earnings per share $1.16

Feb 24 American Railcar Industries Inc

* American Railcar Industries, Inc. reports results for 2016

* Q4 earnings per share $1.16

* Q4 revenue $167.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.9 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* American Railcar Industries Inc - ARI's backlog as of December 31, 2016 was 3,813 railcars, with an estimated market value of $350.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: