BRIEF-American Railcar Industries Q4 earnings per share $1.16

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 24 American Railcar Industries Inc
* American Railcar Industries, Inc. reports results for 2016
* Q4 earnings per share $1.16
* Q4 revenue $167.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $150.9 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.99 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* American Railcar Industries Inc - ARI's backlog as of December 31, 2016 was 3,813 railcars, with an estimated market value of $350.5 million
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada